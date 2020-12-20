Bowden is in line to see more opportunities Sunday against the Patriots will fellow receivers DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) both inactive for the contest, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) is also out, so the Dolphins will need to turn to the likes of Bowden, Mack Hollins, Antonio Callaway, Malcolm Perry and Isaiah Ford to help out in the team's passing game. In last week's loss to Kansas City, Bowden logged a career-high seven catches (on nine targets) for 82 yards.