The Raiders traded Bowden and a sixth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for a fourth-round selection, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move is a surprising one after the Raiders invested a 2020 third-rounder for the Kentucky product back in April. Bowden was a wide receiver in college until last season, when he was called upon to play quarterback. Upon joining Las Vegas, he was expected to play running back but was discussed as a potential wildcat QB as well. Now, the Raiders have decided to move on. With the Dolphins, Bowden could again get some run as a receiver, but his most likely path to reps right away is as a kick returner.