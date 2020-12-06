Bowden rushed once for 11 yards and secured all four targets for 41 yards in the Dolphins' 19-7 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Bowden hadn't seen an offensive touch since Week 5 against the 49ers, but with all of Matt Breida (reserve/COVID-19), DeAndre Washington (hamstring) and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) out of action Sunday, the rookie saw his most extensive opportunity of the season and made good use of it. Bowden still was much busier as a receiver than runner, but his catch tally tied for second on the team behind Mike Gesicki's nine. It remains to be seen what the health landscape for the Dolphins backfield will look like in a Week 14 matchup against the Chiefs, but given his solid effort Sunday, the versatile Bowden may have a role even if some of his injured teammates return.