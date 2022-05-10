Bowden (hamstring) will face competition from rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma this offseason, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Bowden, who spent the entire 2021 season sidelined due to a hamstring injury, could very realistically be on the roster bubble for Miami's new coaching staff. The 24-year-old flashed some competence as a rookie in 2020, when he racked up 28 catches for 211 yards on 37 targets through 10 appearances, but he now faces competition for even a depth gig from all of Ezukanma, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield.