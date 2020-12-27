Bowden secured two of three targets for eight yards during Saturday's 26-25 win over the Raiders. He also carried the ball once for eight yards.

Bowden worked behind all of Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford in Miami's wide receiver corps Saturday, even with DeVante Parker (hamstring) sidelined. The rookie third-round pick has flashed real pass-catching ability, but he's not yet involved on offense with enough consistency to warrant fantasy consideration outside of deep formats.