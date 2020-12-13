Bowden caught seven of nine targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to Kansas City. He also had a two-yard run and an incomplete pass.

Bowden led the Dolphins in catches and receiving yards while tying Mack Hollins for the team lead in targets, as fellow pass-catcher Devante Parker (leg), Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (leg) all left the game with injuries. The Dolphins' passing attack didn't skip a beat despite those injuries, even though the team's comeback bid ultimately came up six points short. Given Bowden's instant chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in this one, he should remain a major part of Miami's game plan in Week 15 against the Eagles. Bowden also got the ball on a pair of trick plays, throwing an incomplete pass on one and opting to tuck it and run for a short gain after the Chiefs took away the passing option on the other.