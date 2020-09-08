Bowden, whom the Dolphins acquired from the Raiders on Saturday, is expected to serve primarily as a receiver during his rookie season, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Wolfe notes that Bowden will wear jersey No. 15 for Miami, which supports the notion that he'll be playing receiver rather than running back, where the Raiders had planned for him to begin his career. Though Las Vegas surprisingly chose to move on from the rookie third-round pick out of Kentucky, Bowden's athleticism and versatility could make him a useful weapon for Miami once he's able to gain familiarity with offensive coordinator Chan Gailey's scheme. During his final season of college, Bowden played both wide receiver and quarterback, serving mostly as a running threat at the latter position while rarely throwing the ball.