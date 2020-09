Bowden secured his only target for a loss of one yard during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Bills.

Bowden was one of nine Dolphins to catch a pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick during the Week 2 loss. The rookie could see his role increase as the season continue, but for now he's not on the fantasy radar. Bowden, who was drafted by the Raiders as a running back, remains listed as a wide receiver by Miami and has yet to log a single carry.