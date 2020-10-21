Bowden did not garner a single rush attempt or target during Sunday's 24-0 win against the Jets.

The third-round rookie fielded five offensive snaps against Gang Green, which is near his typical level of involvement. But Week 6 marked the first time this season that Bowden went without a touch in one of his appearances. He's been a peripheral contributor in his debut NFL season out of Kentucky, with four total rush attempts and just one reception, and he's expected to resume that role once Miami returns from its Week 7 bye to take on the Rams.