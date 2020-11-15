Bowden (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The 23-year-old was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday but won't be suiting up for Sunday's contest, even with running backs Matt Breida (hamstring) and Jordan Howard (coach's decision) inactive. Bowden has appeared in four games this season and has only five touches for eight yards.
