Bowden is officially active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bowden was a healthy scratch for Week 1 after he was acquired by the Dolphins via the Raiders on Sept. 5. The Kentucky product is known for his versatility at both receiver and running back, however, he was originally listed at receiver on the team's depth chart to start the season. It's unclear what sort of role Bowden will have in the offense, especially with DeVante Parker playing despite a hamstring issue.