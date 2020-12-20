Bowden secured six of seven targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 22-12 win over the Patriots.

Bowden led the team in targets with DeVante Parker (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) all sidelined Sunday, and he managed fair fantasy production in PPR formats despite being limited to mediocre yardage. Depending on the health of Miami's receiving corps when Dec. 26's game against the Raiders rolls around, the rookie third-round pick could play another notable role on offense.