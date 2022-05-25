Bowden isn't participating in the Dolphins' OTAs, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Bowden suffered a hamstring injury during training camp last year and was ultimately placed on injured reserve for the entire season. Health isn't the 2020 third-round pick's only concern, as he also faces competition for a roster spot after the Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill via trade this offseason and drafted Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Miami's new head coach Mike McDaniel has praised Bowden's versatility as a unique trait, but the 5-foot-11 offensive gadget has to get healthy before he hopes to carve out a roll in the Dolphins' loaded wideout corps.
