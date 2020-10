Bowden had one carry for five yards during Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Miami's running game clearly runs through Myles Gaskin with Matt Breida as his backup, but it's encouraging to see the team slowly working Bowden in on offense. The rookie previously had one catch as a wide receiver in Week 2, so while his current depth role doesn't forebode fantasy production in the immediate future, a prospect with his versatility is worth monitoring in keeper and dynasty formats.