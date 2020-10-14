Bowden registered four rushing yards on three carries during Sunday's 43-17 win against San Francisco.
The third-round rookie logged his first career start in Miami's Week 5 rout, also playing a season-high 15 percent of the offensive snaps. Over the course of the year, he's been more involved in the rushing realm (four carries) than as a receiver (one target) on his limited workload. For Kentucky in 2018 Bowden collected 67 receptions to nine rush attempts, but in his final collegiate season last year, he ran for 7.9 yards per carry on 185 attempts while only registering 30 catches.