The Dolphins have engaged in discussions about trading Bowden, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Bowden and fellow incumbent wideout Preston Williams have both had their reps in training camp limited due to impressive showings by rookies Erik Ezukanma (fourth round) and Braylon Sanders (UDFA). Bowden's acumen on special teams should give him a leg up over Williams in terms of competing for a roster spot, but neither player has a clear path to offensive snaps in Miami's revamped receiver corps, so it's conceivable that an organization with poor depth at the position, such as Dallas, could part ways with late-round draft capital. A hamstring injury kept Bowden from taking the field last season, but he's participated in training camp without issue.