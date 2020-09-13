Bowden (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Bowden was acquired by the Dolphins via the Raiders Sept. 5 in exchange for a draft pick, but he'll have to wait at least a week to make his NFL debut. The 2020 third-round pick out of Kentucky was listed as a receiver on the team's depth chart and could see action out of the slot when in the lineup. In his stead, Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins will handle depth receiver duties for Sunday's contest.