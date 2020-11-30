Hollins secured two of three targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets.

Hollins actually notched season-high marks in terms of catches, yards and targets versus New York, though his impact on offense was still ultimately minimal. He did so while handling the second most offensive snaps (66 percent) of any Dolphins receiver, behind DeVante Parker, perhaps because Jakeem Grant was still feeling the impact of his hamstring injury.