Hollins secured two of three targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets.
Hollins actually notched season-high marks in terms of catches, yards and targets versus New York, though his impact on offense was still ultimately minimal. He did so while handling the second most offensive snaps (66 percent) of any Dolphins receiver, behind DeVante Parker, perhaps because Jakeem Grant was still feeling the impact of his hamstring injury.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mack Hollins: Minor impact on offense•
-
Dolphins' Mack Hollins: Opportunity knocks•
-
Dolphins' Mack Hollins: Scores on only target•
-
Dolphins' Mack Hollins: Plays on special teams in finale•
-
Dolphins' Mack Hollins: Plays exclusively on special teams•
-
Dolphins' Mack Hollins: Marginal role in loss•