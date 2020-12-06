Hollins secured his only target for seven yards in the Dolphins' 19-7 win over the Bengals on Sunday before getting ejected for fighting with 12:07 remaining in the game, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Hollins played a minimal role in the offense before becoming embroiled in a sizable brawl near the sideline following Mike Thomas' premature hit on Jakeem Grant during a punt-return attempt. The fourth-year wideout has at least one reception in five consecutive games, but he's tallied no more than 19 yards in any of those contests.
