Hollins caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 22-12 win over New England.

Hollins played a season-high 96 percent of offensive snaps with both DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) sidelined, but he was only able to translate his playing time into two looks from Tua Tagovailoa. If the Dolphins' top receivers can get healthy enough to suit up Week 16 against the Raiders, Hollins may find himself back in a reserve role.