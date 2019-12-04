The Dolphins claimed Hollins off waivers from the Eagles on Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Hollins failed to live up to expectations and become a reliable producer in Philadelphia, and he now lands in a Miami receiver corps desperate for depth. The team also signed Trevor Davis off waivers this week. The 2017 fourth-round pick stands to play a reserve role down the stretch, though the Dolphins could have some incentive to see what they have in Hollins as the season winds down.