Hollins could be in line for an expanded role in Miami's passing attack Sunday against the Patriots with DeVante Parker (hamstring), Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (shoulder) all inactive for the contest, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to the three inactive pass catchers, the Dolphins remain without the services of another starting wideout in Preston Williams (foot), who remains on injured reserve. Those absences leave rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with few options at his disposal, but Hollins and Lynn Bowden probably rank as the most intriguing options for fantasy purposes. When Parker, Grant and Gesicki all exited with their respective injuries in the Dolphins' Week 14 loss to the Chiefs, it was Hollins (five receptions for 66 yards on nine targets, 48 percent offensive snap share) and Bowden (seven receptions for 82 yards on nine targets, 71 percent) who stepped up the most.