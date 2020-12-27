Hollins secured two of four targets for 42 yards during Saturday's 26-25 win over the Raiders.
Hollins' best catch of the day came in the form of a 34-yard grab down the left side of the field with just 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, a play which set the Dolphins up for a game-winning field goal. The 27-year-old could handle another expanded role on offense Week 17 if DeVante Parker remains sidelined.
