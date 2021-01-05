Hollins secured his only target for three yards during Week 17's 56-26 loss to the Bills.

Hollins appeared in all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2020, his first time logging a full season since playing for the Eagles as a rookie in 2017. While working with both Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick in that span, Hollins caught 16 of 25 targets for 176 yards and the second touchdown of his career. The 27-year-old is set to hit free agency this offseason, but his relatively reliable stint with Miami may make it easier for Hollins to secure a depth role elsewhere.