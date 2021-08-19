Hollins as put together an impressive training camp and is on the right track for a spot on the 53-man roster, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Hollins is competing for one of a handful of depth spots in Miami's crowded wide receiver room, but his acumen on special teams could prove beneficial in securing such a role. The fifth-year pro handled 228 special-teams snaps through 16 contests last season, and he was solid when called upon to contribute on offense.