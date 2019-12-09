Dolphins' Mack Hollins: Marginal role in loss
Hollins did not catch his only target during Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Jets.
Hollins played only 10 snaps (14 percent) on offense in his Dolphins debut during Sunday's divisional loss, even after top wideouts DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson exited with concussions. Instead, Isaiah Ford and Allen Hurns took over as Ryan Fitzpatrick's main targets. If Parker and Wilson sit out Week 15's matchup against the Giants, Hollins could see an uptick in his workload as he becomes more familiar with the playbook, but he'll likely remain in a depth role.
