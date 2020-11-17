Collins caught his only target for one yard during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Chargers.
Hollins also played 54 percent of snaps on special teams, an area where the Dolphins utilize his skillset more. In the wake of Preston Williams (knee) being placed on IR, Hollins has recorded back-to-back weeks with a catch.
