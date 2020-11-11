Hollins could be an option to enter the starting lineup with Preston Williams (foot) having been placed on IR, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Hollins made the most of his opportunity after Williams was forced out of last weekend's win over the Cardinals, turning his first target of the season into a touchdown. Jakeem Grant may be a likelier candidate to start across from DeVante Parker, though the Dolphins could also put a cap on his offensive reps in favor of keeping him fresh for return duties. Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden could also be candidates to push Hollins for the No. 3 role as long as Williams is sidelined.