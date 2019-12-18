Hollins did not record an offensive snap during Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Giants.

Hollins saw a target in his Miami debut in Week 14, but didn't so much as see the field on offense Sunday. Sunday brings a matchup against a mediocre Bengals pass defense, but it's probably too much to expect for Hollins to turn in much of a game as he continues to familiarize himself with the Dolphins' scheme.