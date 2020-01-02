Dolphins' Mack Hollins: Plays on special teams in finale
Hollins played one snap on offense and 18 snaps on special teams during Week 17's win over the Patriots.
Hollins joined the Dolphins in Week 14, and he saw most of his usage with the team come on special teams. Across 12 games with the Eagles in 2019, Hollins caught 10 of 22 targets for 125 yards. In four contests with Miami, he failed to bring in his only target. The 26-year-old is under contract for 2020, but he'll need to spend the offseason competing for a roster spot.
