Hollins agreed Tuesday with the Dolphins on a one-year contract, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hollins is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he caught 16 of his 25 targets for 176 yards and a touchdown in 16 games. The 2017 fourth-round pick is off the fantasy radar in most formats, but his return bolsters Miami's wide-receiver depth. The 27-year-old is also expected to fill an important role on special teams for Miami.
