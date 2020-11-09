Hollins hauled in his only target for 11 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cardinals.

Hollins took the field in relief of Preston Williams (foot), who had to be carted off due to a sprain in the first half after scoring a touchdown of his own. He finished the game having played 28 percent of offensive snaps, less than both Jakeem Grant (48 percent) and Malcolm Perry (38 percent). If Williams can't return against the Chargers in Week 10, Hollins will have limited fantasy appeal in deep formats.