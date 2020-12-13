Hollins caught five of nine targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Hollins tied Lynn Bowden for the team lead in targets and finished second to Bowden in receiving yards, as Miami had to dig deep into its wide receiver depth chart after losing both Devante Parker and Jakeem Grant to leg injuries. If Parker, Grant or tight end Mike Gesicki -- who left with a shoulder injury after scoring two touchdowns -- are unable to play against the Eagles in Week 15, Hollins and Bowden will likely continue to soak up most of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's passing attempts.