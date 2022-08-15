Alexander signed a contract with the Dolphins on Monday.
Miami added Alexander to its 90-man offseason roster following a successful workout with the team earlier Monday, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. The 28-year-old has primarily played a backup cornerback role over the past five seasons between Minnesota and Cincinnati. Alexander recorded a career-high 51 tackles to go along with five passes defended over 16 games with the Vikings in 2021, and he should help bolster Miami's secondary after the team recently lost defensive back Trill Williams to a season-ending torn ACL this offseason.
