Dolphins head coach Brian Flores recently said he feels confident in Brown handling "a variety of roles: short yardage, third down, goal line" during the upcoming season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins didn't add another running back until the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, when the team grabbed Gerrid Doaks. That speaks to the team's confidence in its current three-man committee, which includes Brown along with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Gaskin still appears primed for the lead role, but it seems possible that Brown, whom Flores praised as "reliable" and "dependable," could beat out Ahmed for No. 2 duties. During his time with the Rams, Brown found his most success in situations where the team only needed to pick up between one and three yards.