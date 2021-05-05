Coach Brian Flores said he feels confident in Brown handling "a variety of roles: short yardage, third down, goal line," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins didn't add another name to the backfield until the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, when the team grabbed Gerrid Doaks. That speaks to the team's confidence in its current three-man committee, which includes Brown alongside Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Gaskin still appears primed for the lead role, but it seems possible that Brown, whom Flores praised as "reliable" and "dependable," could beat out Ahmed for No. 2 duties. During his time with the Rams, Brown found particular success in situations where the team only needed to pick up between one and three yards.