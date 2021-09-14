Brown carried the ball five times for 16 yards in Sunday's Week 1 win over the Patriots.

The Dolphins predictably used a rotation in the backfield, with none of the team's running backs reaching double-digit carries. Brown served as the primary backup to Myles Gaskin, as he out-snapped Salvon Ahmed 16-11. However, he didn't do much with his opportunity, as his longest rush went for only five yards. Even so, Brown appears to have the trust of the coaching staff and could maintain a meaningful workload moving forward.