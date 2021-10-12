Brown did not log a single carry during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
Brown was invisible on offense while Myles Gaskin handled five carries and 10 targets (not to mention two touchdowns), and Salvon Ahmed operated in the No. 2 role out of the backfield. The Dolphins haven't distributed the running back workload in a predictable way on a weekly basis, and this isn't an offense that produces especially valuable backfield touches, so it may be best to leave Brown off the fantasy radar except in deep leagues.