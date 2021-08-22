Brown rushed 10 times for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 37-17 preseason win over the Falcons on Saturday night.

The offseason acquisition turned in an impressive effort after backfield Myles Gaskin notched a pair of first-half touchdowns and 71 total yards. Brown's rushing score came from a yard out and capped off Miami's opening possession of the second half. Brown didn't look anywhere near as effective while playing against members of the Bears' first-unit defense in the preseason opener, however, so it remains to be seen if he's done anything that would be enough to dislodge Gaskin from what may be the lead-back role to open the season, even if he holds that title by a relatively narrow margin.