Dolphins' Malcolm Lewis: Remains with Dolphins
Lewis signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins on Wednesday.
Lewis spent the 2017 season on the Dolphins' practice squad after being waived at roster cutdowns in September. The former Miami Hurricane and Florida native will have a steep climb with hopes of cracking the Dolphins' 53-man roster in 2018.
