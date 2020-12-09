Perry (chest) is not practicing Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Perry sat out last weekend's win over the Bengals due to a chest injury sustained the game prior, and beginning the week with a missed practice doesn't bode particularly well for his chances of returning. Another absence on Perry's part could provide Antonio Callaway and Mack Hollins with increased opportunities on offense.
