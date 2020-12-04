Perry (chest) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Perry finished the week with back-to-back limited practices, a hint that he has a fair shot at suiting up versus Cincinnati. With Matt Breida (illness) on the COVID-19 list, and both Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) doubtful to play, it's conceivable that Perry could get a handful of backfield opportunities Week 13. It seems more likely, though, that the Dolphins bring Myles Gaskin (knee) off IR on Saturday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Malcolm Perry: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Malcolm Perry: Can't practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Malcolm Perry: Suffers chest injury•
-
Dolphins' Malcolm Perry: Targeted five times in loss•
-
Dolphins' Malcolm Perry: Minor involvement again•
-
Dolphins' Malcolm Perry: Targeted once in win•