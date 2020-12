Perry rushed once for four yards in Sunday's 22-12 win over the Patriots.

With DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) out of the lineup, Perry played 10 snaps on offense, working behind Lynn Bowden, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford. The Dolphins could roll with a similar setup in Week 16 against the Raiders, but the return of Parker or Grant could push Perry further out of the rotation.