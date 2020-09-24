site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Malcolm Perry: Healthy scratch Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 24, 2020
Perry (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Jaguars.
Perry hasn't yet been active for a game this season. The rookie seventh-round pick may not be handed a path to make his
NFL debut unless the Dolphins suffer injuries to the running back or wide receiver positions.
