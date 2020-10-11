site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Malcolm Perry: Inactive again Week 5
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2020
Perry (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Perry avoided an injury designation for Week 5 after sitting out Thursday's practice with an illness, but he'll end up being a healthy scratch anyway. The 23-year-old has yet to suit up through five games this season.
