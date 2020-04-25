Dolphins' Malcolm Perry: Joins Miami

The Dolphins selected Perry in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 246th overall.

Perry checks all the boxes when it comes to mental intangibles, but he's a bit undersized at 5-foot-9, 186 pounds, and didn't put together an overly impressive combine performance. Still, he finished second in the nation in terms of rushing yards (2,017) and scored 21 touchdowns as a senior. Likely more of a gadget player than anything else at the professional level, Perry was enough a special teams standout at Navy to possibly secure a roster spot as a returner.