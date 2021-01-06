Perry turned his only target into a 25-yard touchdown during Week 17's 56-26 loss to the Bills.

Perry only played two offensive snaps during the Dolphins' season finale, but he made the most of his opportunities by connecting with Tua Tagovailoa for a TD pass with 2:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Of course, by that point the divisional tilt was well out of hand. The seventh-round selection appeared in nine contests as a rookie, during which span he secured nine of 13 targets for 92 yards and a score, primarily operating out of the slot when he did see the field. Perry also had three carries for five yards.