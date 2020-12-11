Perry (chest) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Perry missed last weekend's win over the Bengals and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he handled unrestricted reps during Friday's session. The rookie seventh-round pick handled a season-high 78 percent of offensive snaps back in Week 11, so he could play a large role against the Chiefs. Of course, Perry only has seven catches for 62 yards on the season, so he's only on the fantasy radar as a fringe candidate in deep formats.