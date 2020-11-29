site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Malcolm Perry: Suffers chest injury
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
Perry exited Sunday's game against the Jets with a chest injury.
The 23-year-old caught his lone target for eight yards during the first quarter before sustaining the injury. Mack Hollins could have an increased offensive role if Perry can't retake the field Sunday.
