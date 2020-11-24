Perry caught three of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Rookie Tua Tagovailoa struggled in his fourth career start and was eventually benched in the fourth quarter. Before his departure, Perry was targeted just once, catching the pass for a three-yard gain. Ryan Fitzpatrick entered in Tagovailoa's place and targeted Perry on 22.2 percent of his throws, leading to a career high in receiving yards for the rookie. Perry finished the game with a season-high 78 percent snap share, too, so his opportunities could rise in the near future.